Playground progress continues

The Newman Grove Public Schools playground made significant progress last week.

Although the playground looks almost complete, unfortunately it will not be ready for students to play on for some time, according to Superintendent Mikal Shalikow.

“It will be hard for the students to see the playground almost complete, but not be able to use it. For safety reasons we will have to make sure the base is laid with the engineered wood fiber and the fence compete before we can allow students to use the playground. The completion date really depends on the weather,” Shalikow said.

Shalikow also said the playground has field turf, and it is very unlikely that this will be able to be installed until spring.