Roberta ‘Bert’ Marsh benefit is Saturday

Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, there will be a benefit for Roberta ‘Bert’ Marsh. It will be held at the St. Edward Community building.

There will be a silent auction from 3 to 6 p.m. followed by a free will donation meal.

Music will be at TJ’s from 7 p.m. to close.

Everyone is invited to help Bert during this difficult time.