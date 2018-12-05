St. Edward One-Act team won first place overall at the district competition held last Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 at Central Community College in Columbus. There were eight teams participating. Lindsay Holy Family placed second.
They performed at the state tournament in Norfolk on Dec. 5, 2018 at 12:15 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theater, attached to Norfolk High School.
St. Edward One-Act performed at state on Wednesday
