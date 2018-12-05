Wells Drug December
St. Edward One-Act performed at state on Wednesday

December 5, 2018
Cast who won acting awards at the district contest were Reagan Palmer, Miranda Mattchat, Alias Schumacher, Sophie Reeves, Keean Cruise, Roy Cumming and Justin Miller.

St. Edward One-Act team won first place overall at the district competition held last Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 at Central Community College in Columbus. There were eight teams participating. Lindsay Holy Family placed second.
They performed at the state tournament in Norfolk on Dec. 5, 2018 at 12:15 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theater, attached to Norfolk High School.

