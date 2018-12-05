Super Saturday Shopping will be Saturday, Dec. 8

Although snow and ice created some slippery conditions, the Boone County area did not receive as much snow as predictions had called for.

Events postponed on Saturday included Super Saturday Shopping and free children’s movie in Albion Saturday morning, and the “String Beans” concert at the Boone County Fitness Center Saturday afternoon.

Super Saturday Shopping and the children’s movie at Gateway Theatre are rescheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m.

The String Beans concert has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 29, at 4 p.m. at the Fitness Center.