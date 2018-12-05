Yuletide Fest is Friday, Dec. 7

The annual Newman Grove Yuletide Fest is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.

Caroling in the streets by children in second through sixth grades will be from 4 to 4:45 p.m.

The Newman Grove FFA invites you to warm up by the fire pit and roast marshmallows, east of the community center from 4 to 7 p.m.

Newman Grove High School Dance team will hold a bake sale at the bank lobby from 4 to 7 p.m. or until items are gone.

Downtown businesses will be open with specials, drawings and treats from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

There will be vendors on the west side of South Side and at the community center from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Many of the open businesses will have Yuletide Fest drawings during the evening festivities.

Pre-registration was necessary for children to Build-A-Bear at the library from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

All ages can participate in a scavenger hunt. Pick up a list at the library and prizes will be awarded. It will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Carriage rides for all ages will be at the community center from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Mule train rides for kids will start at 4:30 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m. at the community center.

Santa Claus will be at the community center from 5 to 7 p.m.

A Christmas movie will be shown at the community center from 5 to 7 p.m.

Paradise Band will provide music at the bank lobby from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Winners will be announced for the children’s coloring contest.