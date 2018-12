Above: Last Thursday, Dec. 6, Kay Nicole Salon received its first dollar plaque presented by the Albion Chamber of Commerce at its open house event. (front, l.-r., Chamber President Lori Krohn, Kay Nicole Salon Owners Sheila Leetch and Brooke Stuhr, Barb Krohn and Shelley Lueken. Below: Trina Hellbusch and Kim Beierman were some guests during the salon’s open house.