Community survey discussed at Petersburg Village Board meeting

The Petersburg Village Board met Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. They discussed results of the recent village survey.

Chairman Stokes felt some things listed had already been addressed.

Trustee Ashley Thieman thought it was positive to see so many suggestions.

The survey dealt with services, businesses, recreational facilities, services, home payments, library, development, important challenges facing Petersburg, as well as several other listings.

Board members felt it would be best to hold a public meeting to discuss these issues.

Sheriff’s Deputy Buck reported 62 1/2 hours of patrol time along with one check welfare, one assist citizen, two paper services and one traffic citation.

Board members informed Deputy Buck about concerns on the survey which listed trucks coming down Highway 32. They apply their air brakes going past the school which disrupts classes.

Another concern was about people driving with small children on their laps.

He will make the department aware of these issues.

The public hearing was held on the 2018-2 Liquor Ordinance changes. Motion to read by title three times. Stokes, Koch, Thieman, all yes. Werner no. Henn was absent. Following the three readings, the vote was to approve. Stokes, Koch, Thieman, all yes. Werner no. Henn absent. Motion approved.

