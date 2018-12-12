Santa is coming to Petersburg

All children in the area are invited to Santa Day at the Petersburg Fire Hall on Dec. 15, 2018.

Crafts, games and other activities will start at 10 a.m. before Santa arrives.

Kids are encouraged to bring a can of canned goods to donate to the Boone County Food Pantry.

Santa will arrive on the fire truck at 11 a.m.

The Santa visit is sponsored by the Petersburg Community Club.