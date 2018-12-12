School board moves forward with CMI for new facilities

The new ag education facility is currently under construction. It is expected to be completed next spring.

At their regular meeting last Monday, Dec. 10, the Newman Grove School Board voted to approve CMI for security, access control and temperature controls for the new Ag shop and elementary buildings.

Board members present at the meeting were Jeanie McCloud, Ryan Chilson, Becky Wallin and Ginger Buhl-Jorgenson. Board members John Krueger and Scott Nelson were excused for personal reasons.

Tim Rossow, business and technology teacher, gave a curriculum report on his classes.

Jared Wiemer, 7-12 English teacher, also gave a curriculum report on his classes.

Coby Amen, media and technology director, gave a report on the school’s technology initiative for the 2018-2019 school year, which includes taking the entire staff to the NETA conference in March.

Regular athletic director, counselor, principal and superintendent reports were also given at the meeting.

The board went into executive session to discuss Collective Bargaining.

The board negotiations team will meet with NGEA on Dec. 17 to continue the negotiations process.