St. Edward one-act team takes second at state

St. Edward one-act play team with their State Runner-Up trophy last Wednesday.

St. Edward High School’s one-act play team capped a long list of season accomplishments by earning the Class D2 runner-up trophy in the State Play Production Championships last Wednesday, Dec. 5, in Norfolk’s Johnny Carson Theater.

The St. Edward team gave another outstanding performance of their comedy, “Captain Bree and Her Lady Pirates,” written by Martin A. Follose, with words and music by Bill Froncooeur.

Director was Chase King with Jocelyn Kuncel as the assistant director.

King said, “To allow more people to attend the state competition, classes were canceled at St. Edward Public School last Wednesday.

Only four points separated the St. Edward team from the D2 champion, McPherson County, in the final judging. McPherson County presented the serious play, “Dark Road,” and received 176 points, while St. Edward received 172 points from the three judges.

Also among the top six D2 teams competing in the state contest were Leigh, third place; Chambers, fourth; Loomis, fifth, and Shickley, sixth.

Best Male Performer

Alias Schumacher, who played the lead role of Captain Jennings in the St. Edward production, earned the title of Outstanding Male Performer in the state contest.

It has been 32 years since the St. Edward team last brought home hardware from the state one-act contest. They won the championship in 1986, when two state contests were held due to a change in schedule by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

Past St. Edward teams also competed at state in 1977, 1987 and 1997.”

Congratulations ad, sponsored by many locally businesses, is on page 6.