Blood drives set in January

December 19, 2018

Red Cross blood drives are planned during January, 2019, in St. Edward and Albion.
American Red Cross reminds donors that emergencies don’t take holidays, and blood donors are urgently needed.
In St. Edward, the blood drive will be Monday, Jan. 7, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church.
In Albion, the blood drive will be Monday, Jan. 14, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

