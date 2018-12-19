Hypnotist entertains at Petersburg’s annual Christmas Dinner Monday

Doug MacCraw

Hypnotist Doug MacCraw was the headliner for the annual Petersburg Christmas Dinner sponsored by the Petersburg Community Club Monday evening, Dec. 17, at Werner Hall. This year’s audience was somewhat smaller, with about 200 attending.

Some of the audience members (left) took the stage to help demonstrate the power of suggestion.

MacCraw, making his third appearance at Petersburg over the past 20 years, pointed out that his subjects are always the ones in control, and they will only do activities they want to do.