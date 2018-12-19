Wells Drug December
St. Edward

Letters going out on plans for new community center

December 19, 2018

Residents in the City of St. Edward will be receiving letters within the next week to inform them on a proposal for a new community center, as well as the schedule for informational town hall meetings on the project.
St. Edward City Council, at its November regular meeting, approved a resolution calling for a special election on an additional one-half-cent city sales and use tax for this project.
If approved by voters, the additional sales tax would fund a portion of the building cost.
Informational meetings on the project have been scheduled at the present community center on Sunday, Jan. 6, starting at 2 p.m., and on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m.

