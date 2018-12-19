Letters going out on plans for new community center

Residents in the City of St. Edward will be receiving letters within the next week to inform them on a proposal for a new community center, as well as the schedule for informational town hall meetings on the project.

St. Edward City Council, at its November regular meeting, approved a resolution calling for a special election on an additional one-half-cent city sales and use tax for this project.

If approved by voters, the additional sales tax would fund a portion of the building cost.

Informational meetings on the project have been scheduled at the present community center on Sunday, Jan. 6, starting at 2 p.m., and on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m.