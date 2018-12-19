Newman Grove FFA competes in District LDE contest

Junior High Quiz Bowl. l.-r., Trent Patzel, Autumn Patzel, Kevin Haase and Austin Wiese.

Newman Grove FFA Chapter competed at the District LDE Contest on Monday, Dec. 10.

Following are the results:

Junior High Quiz Bowl Team – 2nd place (Autumn Patzel, Trent Patzel, Austin Wiese, Kevin Haase); Ag Literacy – 2nd place, Mara Ranslem; Ag Discovery – 3rd place Trent Patzel, blue ribbon, Addy Donelson; Creed Speaking – blue ribbon, Morgann Johnson, red ribbon, Elyssa Cuevas; Senior Public Speaking – blue ribbon, Abby Pohlen; Job Interview – red ribbon, McKenna Haase; Natural Resources – red ribbon, Tyson Haddix.