All Albion area residents and business people are invited to wear their ugliest Christmas sweaters for the annual Ugly Sweater Contest this Friday, Dec. 21.
Groups or individuals are invited to email their pictures to Albion Thriftyway by 6 p.m. at: albiontway@gmail.com to be placed on social media.
Plaques will be awarded to the winners.
Ugly sweaters to be featured in Albion Friday
