2019 New Year’s baby contest is around the corner

The 2019 New Year’s baby contest is right around the corner. Expecting a special delivery on or around January 1, 2019? If so, you and your new arrival could be the lucky recipients of great gifts in our First Baby of the Year Contest. The first baby to be born at the Boone County Health Center in 2019 will be showered with the following gifts, compliments of the Albion News and all of the other generous contest sponsors.