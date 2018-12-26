Wells Drug December
Petersburg Press

Community Club monthly meeting is postponed

December 26, 2018

The Petersburg Community Club meeting on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 at 7 p.m. (winter time) at the Legion has been postponed until a later time in January when the annual soup supper will be held. More information will be given at a later time.
Meeting is open to the public.

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
3:23 AM CST on December 26, 2018
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on December 28, 2018
35° F
Rain
Rain
