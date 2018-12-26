Newman Grove Library hosts teddy bear workshop

Laramie and Taryn King hug their newly stuffed animals.

The Newman Grove Library sponsored a Teddy Bear Workshop during the town’s annual Yuletide Fest on Friday Dec. 7.

Kids of all ages chose an animal and came to the library to stuff them.

“It was a huge success and I was very pleased with both the product and the turn out,” Library Director Kathy Strong said. “It is so neat to see the kids around town with their animals. Even several adults could not resist because they were so very cute. Of course Neon Unicorn was the most popular but Bubbles the Cow was without a doubt one of the cutest.”

Each child received an animal, the stuffing, a wishing star to place inside, a birth certificate and a bag to carry their furry friend home.

There were 85 different creatures stuffed during the event.