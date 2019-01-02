A free movie on aviation, “One-Six Right, the Romance of Flying” will be shown at Gateway Theatre in Albion on Tuesday, Jan. 15, starting at 7 p.m.
A second aviation movie will also be shown.
The movie night is sponsored by the Albion Airport Authority and is open to all ages. Anyone with an interest in aviation is invited to attend.
Aviation movie to be shown free at theatre Jan. 15
