Commissioners adopt more change orders on fairgrounds project

Boone County Commissioners adopted two more change orders last Thursday, Dec. 27, for the new Boone County Agriculture and Education building at the fairgrounds.

They met again with Chuck Rolf, representing the building advisory committee; general contractor Leo Dwyer, owner of Rathman Manning Construction, and the electrical contractor, Van Galusha of Galusha Electric. At the same time, they were on a conference call with the architect, Ryan Stearns of Joseph R. Hewgley and Associates.

Dwyer presented three change orders. The first, Change Order 003, was for 570 feet of underground conduit to bring three-phase electricity to the building due to relocation further east from the original location. Also included in this change order were control button module changes and light fixture changes. Total cost was $10,747, and the additional underground conduit represented over half of that cost.

This change order was approved by the board, and board members said they would check with Loup Public Power District regarding any grants or financial assistance the power district might have available.

Change Order 004A was to install all electrical panels, plus receptacles to allow more than 100 power “drop” locations that could be configured based on various events in the facility. Total cost of this change order was $52,574. It was set aside and not voted on by the board.

The board did approve Change Order 004B. This change included installation of all electrical panels to accommodate 40 single pole breakers, but did not include the power drops. Total cost of this change order was $21,010.

Electrical contractor Galusha said the cost of installing the drops at a later time would be about 25 percent higher than it would be if the drops were installed during construction. Installing the receptacles and drops would take about 3 1/2 weeks, he said.

County Clerk Kathy Thorberg presented financial information on the project. Funds available for contingencies initially totaled $81,181, and change orders of $38,650 were approved at the board’s Dec. 10 meeting, with $15,476 added back, which left a balance of $57,977.

The change orders approved on Dec. 27, totaling $31,757, will reduce the amount available for contingencies to $26,230.

Architect Stearns said he believes the cost of any future change orders on the project will be minimal.

Rolf discussed excavation work on the project. He said the next meeting of the building advisory committee will be Jan. 3.

New county commissioners will be sworn into office on Jan. 3, and their first meeting of the new year will be Monday, Jan. 7.