Wells Drug December
St. Edward

St. Ed residents receive letters on community center

January 2, 2019

Residents in the City of St. Edward should have received letters to inform them on a proposal for a new community center, as well as the schedule for informational town hall meetings on the project.
St. Edward City Council approved a resolution calling for a special election on an additional one-half-cent city sales and use tax for this project.
If approved by voters, the additional sales tax would fund a portion of the building cost.

12° F
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
See More Weather