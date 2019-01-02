Residents in the City of St. Edward should have received letters to inform them on a proposal for a new community center, as well as the schedule for informational town hall meetings on the project.
St. Edward City Council approved a resolution calling for a special election on an additional one-half-cent city sales and use tax for this project.
If approved by voters, the additional sales tax would fund a portion of the building cost.
St. Ed residents receive letters on community center
