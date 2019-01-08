Hoepkers welcome New Year’s Baby here

IT’S A BOY — Welcoming their new bundle of joy, Jasper Lowell Hoepker, at Boone County Health Center Monday were parents Alex and Jennifer Hoepker.

Alex and Jennifer Hoepker of Bartlett welcomed the New Year’s Baby at Boone County Health Center on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at 5:28 a.m.

Jasper Lowell Hoepker weighed seven pounds 10 ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long.

He and his parents will receive gifts from 16 Albion businesses participating in the New Year’s Baby Contest this year.

Jasper is welcomed home by two older brothers, Tucker, 11, and Jayden, 10.

His maternal grandparents are Becky and Terry Shinn and Howard Lamb, and his paternal grandparents are the late Lowell and Chloine Hoepker.

Jasper Lowell is named after his late grandfather, Lowell.

Parents Alex and Jennifer Hoepker own and operate The Windmill, a bar and restaurant in Bartlett.