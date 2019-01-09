Car crashes into Albion home

Officials arrive on the scene of the accident.

Photo courtesy of Dan Hemmer

On the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 8, a vehicle driven by Sarah Mueller, 47, of Albion crashed into an Albion home, owned by Dan and Cindy Hemmer of Albion, located at 437 South 9th Street.

The accident occurred at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials from Albion Fire and Rescue and Albion Police Department arrived on the scene at 4:50 p.m. and stayed for about an hour.

The driver was not taken to the hospital and there were no injuries reported.

Mueller’s license has been suspended for medical review.

Authorities said the cause of the accident is still under investigation. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor and medical conditions are unknown at this time.

The driver was in a white 2005 Chrysler 300 headed east bound on Prairie Street.

Before crashing into the front side of the house, the vehicle destroyed a mailbox at 908 Prairie Street.

The car drove through the front of the home into the living room and then through a wall into the kitchen.

Authorities said a neighbor heard the accident and called 911.

No one was inside the Hemmer home at the time of the accident.

Last summer, the home was completely remodeled by the owners.

Although it is difficult to estimate at this time, officials believe there was at least $40,000 in damage to the home.

The vehicle was deemed a total loss.

Story covered by Gabby Christensen, Albion News

The front of the house after the accident.

Photo courtesy of Dan Hemmer

Looking into the home after the crash.