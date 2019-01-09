Caubarrus is new administrator at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home

Ensuring excellent care and a comfortable environment are just a few of the new goals Angela Caubarrus has as the new administrator at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home.

Prior to accepting the position as administrator at the beginning of this year, Caubarrus worked as an administrator in Blue Hill.

She has also previously worked as an administrator in Valentine for Good Samaritan Society.

Caubarrus received her training through Good Samaritan Society as an administrator.

Before obtaining her license to practice as an administrator, Caubarrus attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk where she obtained her nursing degree and she worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 22 years—mostly in long term care.

She then attended Southeast Community College in Lincoln where she received an associate’s degree in human services with a focus on long term care administration.

Finally, she went on to attend Bellevue University in Omaha where she received a bachelor’s degree in nonprofit management.

Caubarrus, who grew up in Oakdale and graduated from Neligh-Oakdale Public, recently moved back to the area from Hastings.

She said it feels great to be closer to home and closer to family.

She currently resides in Norfolk with her husband and niece.

She has five adult children, three adult step children, nine grandchildren and three step grandchildren.

In her spare time, Caubarrus said she loves spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.

She also enjoys scrap booking, reading and shopping.

As for her career, Caubarrus said something always brings her back to the elderly.

“I really enjoy being able to help the residents and make sure that their home is as homey as can be,” Caubarrus said. “This is the last place they will live and they deserve the best. I look forward to bringing in new staff to care for our loved ones here and to bring up the census in the facility. I would also like to make a few minor updates.”