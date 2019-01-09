Boone Central will host its 74th annual Choral Clinic on Monday, Jan. 14, with a concert starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Performance Gym.
Some 250 students from 15 area schools are expected to participate.
Guest clinician will be Cheri Helmer-Riensche, who has been directing choirs at a high level in the state of Nebraska for more than 40 years.
Choral Clinic set at Boone Central
