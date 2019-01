MEDALISTS — The Boone Central speech team brought home medals in 12 events at the Central Nebraska Forensics League Tournament held at Grand Island Senior High on Saturday Jan. 12. Back, l.-r., Scott Wright (second, Serious; fourth, Poetry; fifth, Extempt.), Chris Preister (first, novice, Entertainment), Trey Zoucha (fourth, Serious). Middle, l.-r., Caleb Kohl (ninth place, OID), Kalli Naber (fifth place, OID), Abby Brodersen (fourth, Duet), Lauren Kohtz (fourth, Duet; fifth OID), Julia Nore (ninth, OID), Julia Spann (ninth, OID), Stephanie Wright (ninth, Duet; ninth OID). Front, l.-r., Shalee Grape (tenth, novice, Serious), Katie Goodwater (fifth, OID), Mariah Olson (first, Poetry; fifth OID), Abby Mousel (ninth, Duet; ninth, OID), Isabel VanDeWalle (fifth, OID). Not pictured: Emma Potter (fifth, Informative).

Boone Central will host an Invitational Speech Meet in Albion this Saturday, Jan. 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Boone Central Speech Team medaled in 12 events at the Central Nebraska Forensics League Tournament, which was held at Grand Island Senior High School on Saturday, Jan. 12.