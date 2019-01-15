Farm 4 A Cure announces plans for ‘This Food is on Fire’ event

Farm 4 A Cure, a nonprofit foundation that gives financial assistance to area individuals and families who are “fighting a battle” of any kind, will hold a special event on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

Farm 4 A Cure helps in crisis situations, assists community members in need, helps with causes, and assists in finding cures.

The upcoming fundraiser is entitled “This Food is on Fire.” Four area fire departments will be going head to head in preparing and serving food for a 12-course meal. Each team will make three dishes to serve.

A live voting process will take place to let participants choose the best team. A live and silent auction will also be held.

Gable Walsh, a Nashville singer, will provide acoustic music as the meal is served. This is a family event.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Boone County Event Center in Albion, with food being served at 6:30 p.m.

The four fire departments planning to cook for this event will be introduced next week by Farm 4 A cure.

The event should be filled with great food, fun and some great smack talking. Everyone is invited to join the fun and help Farm 4 A Cure continue to support area residents.

When Farm 4 A Cure provides assistance, the recipients remain anonymous, other than to the board of directors. As long as there is a connection to Boone County, all are considered for assistance.

Over the past four years, funds from this foundation have reached many individuals in nine counties. The funds are designed to send the message “we may not be able to fix the problem, but you will not struggle alone.” This program aims to cultivate the spirit of generosity.

In 2017, the foundation donated to 32 individuals. The organization also gave gift certificates for food during the holiday season and created a blanket drive, donating over 100 blankets. During 2018, Farm 4 A Cure reached 50 individuals throughout the year, and 27 of those individuals were under age 18. Recipients were struggling with events ranging from serious illnesses to a sudden death of a loved one. There were individuals who received a devastating diagnosis or were in a life-altering accident. Money was given to families that endured a fire or lost a parent. Farm 4 A Cure also donated to a food pantry.

Among the comments that have been received back from recipients are these:

“When our mom passed away, we weren’t sure how we were going to pay for her funeral and the debt she had. Farm 4 A Cure matched donations from a local business. The generosity of this organization greatly helped our family in a time of need as they do for many others.”

“Farm 4 A Cure helped our family when our dad was fighting cancer and then again when we lost him. It was just nice to know people cared about us.”