“Fever!,” an award-winning female barbershop quartet, will be performing in concert at the Boone Central Performance Gym in Albion on Sunday, Jan. 27, starting at 3 p.m.
The performance is sponsored by the Albion Area Arts Council. Arts Council members will be admitted free, but there is a charge for non-members.
Fever! will perform here Sunday, Jan. 27
