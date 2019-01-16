BCDA, new addition, survey discussed at village meeting

The proposed ordinance on containers (shipping and truck boxes) were discussed at the Petersburg Village Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. It was left open for more discussion throughout the meeting.

Michelle Olson, Boone County Development Agency (BCDA), was present to address several issues.

Larry Temme has been a board member, but will now be serving as a Boone County Commissioner. Tina Stokes has been serving as a member at large.

Since a commissioner sits on the board, she would like to move Temme to the position of Vice President and Stokes to a Petersburg representative position and a member of the Emerging Leaders. Jordan Anderson will be a new Petersburg Emerging Leader member.

Olson anticipates that someone from the committee will come to a village board meeting quarterly.

The focus of the agency is to update their online presence with NPPD.

The Albion Trails committee has finished their project. It will be re-named Friends of the Trail. The committee has agreed to speak with other communities and help with blueprints to develop their community trail.

Copies of the engineers contract for the new addition west of the present Koch addition was presented. Designs are ready for the water, roads and sanitary plans. Entrance is expected to be from 10th Street. Zoning will be the next step.

Chairman Stokes stated he would like to study the contract a little closer. Board vote was to move forward pending the chairman’s signature.

A. J. Jacobsen was present to speak to the board about the two alleys running through his property. One alley runs through the Boone County roads yard and has equipment and dirt sitting on that alley. A small shed also sits on a portion of an alley. One alley has gas lines and meters and connects to a manhole.

