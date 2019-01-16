Petersburg Legion Post plans memorial monument near club

Petersburg American Legion Post 334 is planning to build a Veterans Memorial monument just south of the club in Petersburg.

The post is sending out fund raising letters to Legion members, for this project, and it was also included in the 2018 Boone County Big Give, where nearly $3,000 was raised.

“We have never had such a structure here, and we feel its about time we recognize, appreciate and honor all our area men and women who have served this great country we live in and enjoy,” said Post Commander Hank Thieman.

The proposed structure would rest on a concrete pad of about 20 by 30 feet. The structure itself would be about eight feet tall and 15 to 20 feet across. It would recognize all five branches of the military, along with the five flags, as well as an American flag in the front.

The format could change, and the input of all Legion members on the design is welcomed.

Estimated cost of the project is $20,000 to $30,000. The post started a memorial fund several years ago, and it has several thousand dollars on hand. A matching grant request has also been submitted.

Businesses and individuals from the area are being asked to contribute to the project.

Post 334 has approximately 100 members.

Tax deductible donations can be sent to American Legion Post 334 at PO Box 24, Petersburg, NE 68652.