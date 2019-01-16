St. Edward blood drive collects 44 units, helps scholarship program

A blood drive was held in St. Edward at the Methodist Church on Monday, Jan. 7.

There were 40 presenting donors with 44 units collected. The goal for the drive was 33.

The drive helped to benefit the St. Edward High School Red Cross scholarship program.

Susan Nissen was the coordinator, along with Melody MacDonald.

Helping with the canteen were Janice Rosane, Cathy Werner, Doris Wurdeman and Kathy Stuhlmiller.

The following were donors at the blood drive:

Pam Sybrant, Brad Stephens, Sandra Mahoney, Sara Mahoney, Mickey Andreasen, Lance Wurdeman, Loren Trube, April Trube-first time donor, Dawn Labenz, Ron Benson, Kathy Benson, Alias Schumacher, Cindy Stephens, Ryan Chilson, Dean Miller, Bob Hoffmeister, Becky Billings, Justin Miller, Laurel Aden, Duane Chilson, Ron Mason, Dan Steinbach, Francis Stetz, Hailey Osantowski, Melody MacDonald, Staci MacDonald, Sam Reardon, Chad Carlson, Sheila Hoshor, Ronald Laska, Nicki Welch Dalanie Welch, Jim Nicklasson, Jerry Tenski, Courtney Brauner, John Fritzges, Linda Scheffler, Jen Nauenburg, Cindy Sorensen and Karlyn Billings.

Most of the donors were from St. Edward, with a few from surrounding towns.