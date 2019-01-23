1,000 putts were recorded at Puttin’ in P-Town

PUTTIN’ IN P-TOWN WINNERS—Teresa Heying, Bob Heying, Mary Lu Larson and John Larson were the winners in the putting contest held in Petersburg Saturday evening.

Puttin’ in P-Town was a big success last Saturday evening with 32 teams participating. There were 12 teams that vied for the championship round in the Petersburg American Legion. Scores had been placed on a leader board at the Legion as teams completed the course. Each team could view the standings.

Ten businesses participated in the competition including two new ones.

Top three teams included the champion team: Hwy 31 Putters-John and Mary Lu Larson, Bob and Teresa Heying. Second place team was Oops Wrong Hole-Greg Wemhoff, Trent Onstrasky, Nick Heithoff and Jo Jo Wemhoff. Third place team was 5 Star Putters-Britany Seda, Dan Wondercheck, Jason Seier and Bob Strud.

Brady Yosten reported that according to the leader board there were 1,000 strokes during the evening.

A sandwich supper was served prior to the winning presentations.

Business best hole award was given to Rae Valley Market.

Winners in the 90’s theme contest were B. J. Molt, Sami Molt, Amanda Ray and Travis Ray of Spalding.