Catholic Schools Week celebration set Jan. 27 – Feb. 2

St. Michael’s School in Albion will be celebrating Catholic Schools Week from Sunday, Jan. 27, through Saturday, Feb. 2.

Special events will begin Sunday with a Catholic Schools Week Mass at 10 a.m., followed by the school’s open house and book fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Knights of Columbus will hold their annual pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help kick off the week.

The book fair will continue Monday through Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the church basement.

Special events are planned each day during the week, and eighth graders will attend a special Rural Catholic Schools Week Mass at Norfolk on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Theme for the week this year is: “Catholic Schools: Learn, Serve, Lead, Succeed.”