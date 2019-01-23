County Spelling Bee set Jan. 30

Boone Central Public Schools will host the 2019 Boone County Spelling Bee next Wednesday, Jan. 30, starting at 1 p.m. in the Performance Gym of the high school.

Participating schools will be Boone Central, Riverside, St. Edward and St. Michael’s. Sixth through eighth graders will be competing.

Contestants will be qualifying through their individual schools, and about 40 students are expected for the contest.