Legion Riders will host Jan. 26 Legacy Scholarship chili feed

Albion American Legion Riders will be hosting a special chili feed and silent auction this Saturday, Jan. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Albion Veterans Club.

Proceeds will go to the Legacy Scholarship Fund, which was established by the American Legion to help ensure that higher education is a possibility for children whose parents have been killed while serving our country.

The American Legion Legacy Scholarship is a “needs based” scholarship designed to fulfill a financial gap remaining after all federal and state educational grants/scholarships available to an eligible applicant have been utilized. Each scholarship provides up to $20,000 in aid for undergraduate or post-graduate college.

Scholarships are available to children of U.S. military members who died while on active duty on or after Sept. 11, 2001. Children of post-9/11 veterans having been assigned a combined disability rating of 50 percent or greater by the Department of Veterans Affairs also qualify.

As American Legion Riders, the members of Post 162, Albion, not only ride to honor and protect the sanctity of funerals of fallen military men and women, but also support the American Legion and projects like the Legacy Scholarship Fund.

Many ALR chapters participate in the “American Legion Legacy Run” an annual cross-country fundraising ride to support the scholarship fund. As an additional fundraiser, Albion’s American Legion Riders Post 162 sponsors this annual chili feed and silent auction.

There is a free will donation for the chili feed, and there are many silent auction items to bid on. You need not be present to win.

All proceeds will go to the Legacy Scholarship Fund. For more information about this fund, go to https://www.legion.org/scholarships or stop in at the ALR Chili Feed on Jan. 26, information will be available there.