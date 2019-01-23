Locals among 106 employees honored by CVA

Teri Carlstrom, St. Edward 15-year CVA employee

Central Valley Ag Cooperative (CVA) honored more than 100 employees for their years of service during their annual employee retreat in Omaha.

The retreat was held to provide employees an opportunity to network with each other and build camaraderie.

Dennis Cruise of the St. Edward Agronomy Division was honored for 20 years of service.

Teri Carlstrom, also of the St. Edward Agronomy Division, was honored for 15 years of service.

Neil Schumacher of the St. Edwards Agronomy Division was honored for 10 years of service.

Several other area CVA employees were also honored for years of service as follows:

• 25 years: Doug Eisenmenger, Monroe Agronomy;

• 15 years: Jolene Wagner, Monroe Grain;

• 10 years: Brett Schaecher, Monroe Agronomy; Michael Bayer, Humphrey Agronomy; Jesse Henery, Tilden Agronomy;

• Five years: Tyler Eisenmann, Humphrey; Brycen Hockemeier, Tilden Agronomy; Glenn Barber, Monroe Agronomy; James Hemenway, Monroe Grain; Terrell Milburn, Tilden Agronomy; Martin Wid, Elgin Feed.

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative, headquartered in York with locations in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.