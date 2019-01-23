O’Brien Electric returns to area to provide reliable service, build strong relationships

O’BRIEN FAMILY — l.-r., Jim, Kenzie, Lisa and James III. Kenzie, 5, is in preschool and James III is 18 months old. Lisa received her elementary education degree from Chadron State College, and an ESL endorsement from Wayne State College. After a decade in education, she is currently enjoying being a stay at home mom to their two children while also working as an Independent Consultant with Rodan + Fields.

By Gabby Christensen

Established in 2000, O’Brien Electric was founded with the intent to provide reliable electrical services, while building strong relationships with customers, according to owner-operator, Jim O’Brien.

Originally from the Newman Grove area, O’Brien returned to Newman Grove in August 2017 with his wife, Lisa, and two children, Kenzie and James III.

O’Brien received his electrical associate’s degree from Northeast Community College and has worked in the electrical field for the past 25 years.

The family previously lived in Denton, but decided to move home to Newman Grove to be closer to family.

“We wanted to be more present for our children, and be able to help my parents with the family farm,” O’Brien said. “We wanted a better quality of life you can only find in a smaller community away from the larger cities.”

By running his own business, O’Brien said he’s able to enjoy being his own boss, setting his own schedule, working with customers, and continuing to learn new skills and wiring methods.

Some services the business offers include residential/commercial electrical service, residential service panel upgrades, LED lighting projects, wiring home stand-by generators, solar panels and alternative energy installations, and general farm wiring and repairs.

For the O’Briens, the best part about being business owners is building good relationships with customers, working with good people, and being able to have some flexibility in their lives.

“We want to continue to grow and add new clients, build strong relationships, and be able to meet the needs of our community and the surrounding area,” O’Brien said. “I am always continuing to learn and expand the services I offer.”

O’Brien said he feels immensely blessed to work in the Newman Grove community.

“We have been welcomed and truly feel we are home,”O’Brien said. “We cannot imagine raising our family anywhere else.”