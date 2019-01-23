Speech team places third at Columbus Scotus meet

St. Edward speakers competing in the Scotus meet were, l.-r., Sophie Reeves, Maya Baker, Alias Schumacher, Gabby Muckey, Miranda Matchett and Mary Blankenship.

St. Edward speech team placed third among seven teams in the Columbus Scotus Speech Meet last Saturday, Jan. 19.

All competitors earned medals. Following are St. Edward medalists:

Humorous Prose — Sophie Reeves, third;

Oral Interpretation of Drama — Alias Schumacher, third, and Miranda Matchett, fifth;

Poetry — Sophie Reeves, fifth, and Maya Baker, sixth;

Extemporaneous Speaking — Mary Blankenship, third, and Gabby Muckey, fifth.