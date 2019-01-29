Betty Miller

Betty Jean Miller, 91, of Elkhorn, formerly of rural Spalding, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 at Marquis Place Assisted Living in Elkhorn.

Betty is survived by her husband Orville Miller of Elkhorn; eight children: Jon (Mary) Miller of Randolph, Allen Miller of Spalding, Steven (Kelly) Miller of Omaha, Dean Miller of Spalding, Janet (Ben) Hulinsky of Westmoreland, KS, Patty (John) Seier of Lincoln, Lisa (Roy) Seier of Fremont and Carol (Chuck) Sachs of Elkhorn; 12 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two brothers: Raymond (Betty) Wullschleger of Norfolk and Kenneth (Jo) Wullschleger of Los Angeles, CA, as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Helen Wullschleger; infant daughter Katherine Miller and granddaughter Elizabeth Miller.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Bartlett with Rev. Mary Avidano and Rev. Duane Waddle officiating. Interment will be at Pibel Pleasant Hill Cemetery, near Ericson. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: United Methodist Women, Wheeler County Foundation or Wheeler County American Legion Auxiliary.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.