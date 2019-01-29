Delores Reed

Delores Ann Reed, 89, of Albion, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Center in Norfolk.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Duane Dawkins and daughter-in-law Janet Reed.

Those left to cherish her memory are her six children, Deryl Reed, Sr. of North Platte, Deanna Reed of Albion, David Reed of Warr Acres, OK, Deborah (Dave) Landauer of Albion, Daniel Reed of Lawrence, KS and Donna (James) Bench of El Reno, OK; nine grandchildren, Deryl (Jodie) Reed, Jr. of Ord, Kalynn (Stanley) Key of Burwell, John (Angie) Landauer of Arlington, Jennifer (Scott) Whited of Petersburg, Janelle (Chad) King of Newman Grove, Heather (Jose) Sanchez of Riverside, CA, Hannah (Shawn) Feindel of Parker, CO, Torrey (Moya) Inestroza of El Reno, OK and Taylor (Jacob) Schubert of Mustang, OK; three step grandchildren, Mark (Colleen) Stone, Laurie (Frank) Griffin, Kelli Whited; 16 great grandchildren, Lance, Cody, Brianna, Skyler, Ashton, Julia, Jack, Ethan, Isabella, Joshua, Andrew, Annabelle, Aliana, Breysi, Weston, Sadie and one more due in February; two step great grandchildren, Jacob, Mikel and four step great great grandchildren, Skyler, Daniel, Sawyer and DrayLyn; two brothers, Robert (Loretta) Dawkins of Grand Island and Willis Dawkins of Birch Bay, WA, sister Donna (James) Kolar of Yuma, AZ, as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

The family would like to thank all her friends at the Albion Baptist Church, her good friend Edna Kruger, the staff and residents of the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home and her many other friends and family members for always making Delores feel loved.