Dorothy Shanle

Dorothy Ann Shanle, 83, of Albion, passed away Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Dorothy is survived by nine children: Dan (Betty) of Genoa, Joan (Harry) Wemhoff of Humphrey, Sue (Larry) Mausbach of Omaha, Mary Gregoryk of Camarillo, CA, Tim (Amy) of Albion, Terry (Suzette) of Genoa, Janice (Dan) Andersen of Eau Claire, WI, Larry of Genoa, and Cheryl Staashelm of Omaha; 28 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; six sisters: Lee Hastreiter of Lincoln, Alice Labenz of Humphrey, Phyllis Albright of Omaha, Elaine (Virgil) Chochon of Columbus, Mary Lou Nienaber of Lindsay, and Helen (Junior) Weidner of Humphrey; four brothers: Paul (Jodie) Eisenmenger of Humphrey, David (Karen) Eisenmenger of Columbus, Erv (Elaine) Eisenmenger of West Point, and Larry (Mary Beth) Eisenmenger of McCook; sister-in-law Elaine Eisenmenger of Humphrey; brother-in-law Erv Zach of Genoa; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alvin, brother Lenny Eisenmenger, sister Margie Zach; brothers-in-law: Gene Hastreiter, Vic Labenz, Ed Albright and Harry Nienaber.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz and Deacon Paul Weeder officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designations to the following: St. Michael’s Catholic School and Church, Albion Fire and Rescue, St. Jude’s, and Children’s Hospital-Omaha.

