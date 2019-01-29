Emily Studley

Emily Marie (Jarosz) Studley, 40 of Wolbach, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at CHI St. Francis in Grand Island surrounded by her family, following a short but bravely-fought battle with cancer.

Emily is survived by her husband Dallas and children Logan, Caleb and Lydia of Wolbach; parents Tony and Sue Jarosz of Cedar Rapids; siblings: Jennifer (Justin) Horacek, Jacob Jarosz and significant other, Sara Penne, all of Kearney, and Daniel (Becca Reick) Jarosz of Cedar Rapids; nieces and nephews: Catie, Jeremiah and Maddie Horacek, Brayden Jarosz, and Thomas and Lane Jarosz, Zack and James Studley; parents-in-law, Gary and Reynetta Studley of Wolbach; and brother-in-law Darrin Studley from Trinidad, TX; grandma-in-law Shirley Inman of Wolbach, along with aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Family members preceding her in death include grandparents Ted and Monica Jarosz and Tom and Peg Reeder, uncles Tony Reeder and Bill Jarosz, cousin Jerry Jarosz and grandfather-in-law Kenny Inman.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Msgr. Ralph Steffensmeier officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.