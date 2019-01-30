Wells Drug December
Special Events

Fair concert tickets on sale

January 30, 2019
Randy Houser

Tickets were on sale as of Monday, Jan. 28, for the Boone County Fair country music concert featuring Randy Houser, with Jackson Michelson as opening act.
The concert will open the fair on Saturday night, July 6, in front of the grandstand.
A limited number of pit tickets are available, along with grandstand tickets, at http://www.boonecountyfairne.org.
Several Boone County Ag Society members also have tickets available for sale.

21° F
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
See More Weather