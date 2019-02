Fever!, an a capella four-part harmony group of Nebraska women, treated their audience to a lively performance at the Boone Central Performing Arts Gym in a concert sponsored by the Albion Area Arts Council last Sunday afternoon, Jan. 27. The four members, LaRee, Annette, Karen and Stacie, have performed together for the past eight years, and they are longtime members of Sweet Adelines international. A small crowd of about 35 people attended.