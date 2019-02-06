Beierman joins Lindsay Insurance Agency as licensed agent

Amanda Beierman

Lindsay native Amanda Beierman recently accepted a position at Lindsay Insurance Agency as a licensed agent in crop, farm, auto, home and property/casualty insurance.

She began her new role in January of 2018 and will be working at the new Albion location on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

By operating out of the Albion office, Beierman said the agency hopes to offer insurance coverage to additional customers.

Prior to accepting her new job, Beierman worked at Lindsay Insurance Agency as a bookkeeper/secretary for the crop insurance sector.

Beierman is a Lindsay Holy Family High School graduate. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she graduated in December of 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in animal science. Having grown up on a farm, Beierman said she always had a strong interest in agriculture and wanted to pursue a career that would allow her to work within the agricultural field.

“I love being able to see the farmers succeed in their profession throughout the year,” Beierman said. “So when a loss does occurs, I am happy that we are able to have helped them through the claims process to keep the farmer financially sound during those times.”

Lindsay Insurance Agency, founded in 1977, with offices located in the Bank of Lindsay, offers a full range of insurance services. The Lindsay location is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.