On Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, the Petersburg Fire Department held training while burning down a vacant house in the southeast portion of town.
Department members trained on various water supply tactics including correct fire hydrant procedures and learned to use their new pumper.
The house was known as the Carl and Marcella Heithoff home. The lot has been purchased by Erick and Alyssa Henn who plan to construct a new home.
Fire rapidly burns home
