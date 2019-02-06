NGPS teachers attend conference

Four Newman Grove teachers attended the National ESEA Conference in Kansas City on Jan. 29 through Feb. 1, 2019.

Erin Forre, Title I intervention specialist, Donna Miller, title I teacher, Kristin Benson, second grade teacher and Karla Patzel, fourth grade teacher attended the conference.

They chose from several different breakout sessions that covered three themes: instruction, leadership and policy.

The sessions discussed the many challenges faced in education, family involvement and engagement, cultural understanding and strategies that help success of every child.