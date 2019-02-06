Wells Drug December
NGPS teachers attend conference

February 6, 2019

Four Newman Grove teachers attended the National ESEA Conference in Kansas City on Jan. 29 through Feb. 1, 2019.
Erin Forre, Title I intervention specialist, Donna Miller, title I teacher, Kristin Benson, second grade teacher and Karla Patzel, fourth grade teacher attended the conference.
They chose from several different breakout sessions that covered three themes: instruction, leadership and policy.
The sessions discussed the many challenges faced in education, family involvement and engagement, cultural understanding and strategies that help success of every child.

