Robert Ross of Albion recently joined Farmers Pride Cooperative as the station manager.
Ross began his new position on Dec. 10, 2018.
In his role, he will run the station, which offers various services including fixing tractor tires and servicing vehicles.
Prior to accepting his new job, Ross owned a sewer and drain service.
Ross is originally from California. He is married to Julie Ross.
Ross joins Farmers Pride
