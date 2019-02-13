BCHC gala is scheduled April 12

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) has announced plans for their gala entitled, ‘Detection, Better to See….Let’s go for 3D.’

The gala will be held Friday, April 12, at 6 p.m. at the Cardinal Inn & Event Center in Albion. Proceeds for this year’s gala will support BCHC’s priority project, 3D – A Clearer View.

“We’re not buying a whole new mammography unit. The machine we have now is great. All it needs is an upgrade in order to go from 2D to 3D mammography,” said Foundation Director Aprill Murphy. “The total upgrade cost is $157,000. Our priority project has already raised nearly $60,000 and BCHC has committed $77,000, but we still need $20,000 more. We know everyone is anxious for us to get this upgrade. This gala is a great way to come help us reach our goal so we can upgrade sooner rather than later.”

The gala will feature both silent and live auctions. The special entertainment is being kept secret, but has a global reputation of excellence, having entertained audiences in more than 90 countries. The award winning group has delighted heads of state, celebrities and Fortune 500 companies with their world-class talent and winning personalities.

“Honestly, you just have to come see the entertainment this year,” said Murphy. “We don’t want to break the suspense for you, but we do advise that you make sure to be present during dessert for this special treat.”

Gala tickets are now on sale. Semi-formal attire is recommended, but guests are welcome to dress as they feel comfortable.

“Only 200 tickets will be sold this year and they are going to go fast,” Murphy said. “This is guaranteed to be a fun and memorable event you won’t want to miss, so get your tickets soon.”

Tickets are on sale now through Murphy at the BCHC Foundation office or by calling 402-395-3252.