In honor of 4-H Month, on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 1:30 p.m., 4-H members and potential members will receive free admission to see A Dog’s Way Home at the Gateway Theatre.
A pop and popcorn will be provided.
It is asked that 4-H members wear their 4-H t-shirts to the event.
Adult tickets can also be purchased for the showing.
A Dog Way’s Home is about a female dog that travels 400 miles in search of her owner throughout a Colorado wilderness.
Free movie set Sunday for 4-Hers
