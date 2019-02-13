Free movie set Sunday for 4-Hers

In honor of 4-H Month, on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 1:30 p.m., 4-H members and potential members will receive free admission to see A Dog’s Way Home at the Gateway Theatre.

A pop and popcorn will be provided.

It is asked that 4-H members wear their 4-H t-shirts to the event.

Adult tickets can also be purchased for the showing.

A Dog Way’s Home is about a female dog that travels 400 miles in search of her owner throughout a Colorado wilderness.